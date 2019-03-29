GARDAI uncovered a "sophisticated cannabis growing operation" during a search of a house near Dundalk this afternoon.

Man (40s) arrested and 130 cannabis plants seized by gardai during house search

Members of the Dundalk Drugs Unit, assisted by local detective and uniform members, carried out a search of a house under warrant on the outskirts of Dundalk.

Approximately 130 cannabis plants were discovered along with a quantity of cannabis herb. Photo: An Garda Siochana

During the search, approximately 130 cannabis plants were discovered along with a quantity of cannabis herb.

The street value of the seizure is estimated at €150,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations into the discovery are ongoing.

Online Editors