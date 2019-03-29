News Irish News

Man (40s) arrested and 130 cannabis plants seized by gardai during house search

Approximately 130 cannabis plants were discovered along with a quantity of cannabis herb. Photo: An Garda Siochana
Rachel Farrell

GARDAI uncovered a "sophisticated cannabis growing operation" during a search of a house near Dundalk this afternoon.

Members of the Dundalk Drugs Unit, assisted by local detective and uniform members, carried out a search of a house under warrant on the outskirts of Dundalk.

During the search, approximately 130 cannabis plants were discovered along with a quantity of cannabis herb.

The street value of the seizure is estimated at €150,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations into the discovery are ongoing.

