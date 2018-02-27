A Dublin criminal who was shot in a gangland hit over the weekend has died.

Man (36) dies after being shot in the head in Dublin

Ken Finn (36) had a bullet lodged in his brain after being targeted outside a house in Moatview Gardens, Coolock on Sunday night.

He was rushed to Beaumont Hospital and had been on life support for almost two days before being pronounced dead this afternoon. A post mortem examination will take place tomorrow and will be carried out by the State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy.

A murder investigation has now been launched by detectives at Coolock garda station. Gardai are probing if a drug dealer from the area set up Finn by giving information on his movements to the hit man.

Finn was previously arrested over the murder of Noel Deans in 2010. Deans was shot dead just moments after leaving the Priorswood Inn pub in Coolock as part of a local dispute.

Ken Finn was sitting in a 4x4 outside a house when he was approached by a gunman at approximately 8.15pm on Sunday. The gun target attempted to flee and managed to enter the front garden of a nearby home, before being shot at point blank range.

He was struck in the head and the bullet lodged in his brain which has left him with fatal injuries.

A definitive motive for the murder has not yet been established and gardai believe there are a wide range of suspects who could be responsible.

There are several crime gangs who are in the frame for the gun attack, mainly because Finn associated with a wide range of people involved in criminality. He was not living on the road where he was shot but had been residing in the nearby Clarehall area. Finn had also previously lived in the Marino area of the capital.

Ken Finn was well-known to gardai and has more then 60 previous convictions, although the majority of these were for motoring offences. He has also been convicted of burglary, theft and public order offences. At a press briefing yesterday senior gardai said Finn had been gunned down on Moatview Gardens and was found in the garden of a house.

Supt Gerard Donnelly, of Coolock garda station, appealed for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 7pm and 8.30pm to come forward if they saw anything suspicious or any activity which they think may be connected to the shooting to ring Coolock garda station on 01 6664200 or the garda confidential line 1800 666111," he told reporters. Gardai were today due to contact witnesses and do House to house enquiries, he added.

The senior investigator could not confirm how many gunmen there were or how they got away from the scene. No getaway vehicles were discovered on fire in the area after the shooting.

