Man (35) arrested after woman's body found in Dublin apartment

Gardai are probing the suspicious death of a 33 year old mother-of-two in her north Dublin apartment.

The body of the woman was discovered at her apartment in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man in the Cabra area of the city at around 6pm today.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

He is detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The victim was originally from the north inner city but had been living in the Cabra area for some time, and she had two sons.

The scene has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the scene throughout this afternoon.

The body was removed from the scene at around 9.30pm tonight.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow morning,

In Cabra tonight, there was an overwhelming sense of sadness at the death of the young mother.

At a local chip shop that the victim was a customer, tributes were paid to the mum-of-two who was described as a lovely young woman.

"She was really nice. She was a nice happy, smiling girl. She was always really jolly," said the worker.

Meanwhile, a resident at the apartments where the victim lived said: "It came as a terrible shock when we heard today about the death of a young woman and saw the gardai at the scene. When I found out I was just so upset."

Gardai have said that investigations are continuing.

