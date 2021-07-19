Man (34) to go on trial for murder of Nadine Lott (30)

A 34-year-old man who admits killing his former partner at her house in Wicklow but denies her murder will go on trial tomorrow at the Central Criminal Court.

Daniel Murtagh of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Nadine Lott at St Mary's Court, Arklow, Co Wicklow on December 17, 2019.

When arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon, Mr Murtagh pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to her manslaughter at that address.

The plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Mr Justice Michael White swore a jury of seven men and five women to hear the trial.

The judge informed the jury panel that some civilian witnesses in the case were from Laragh, in Co Wicklow and garda witnesses were from the Wicklow division.

The trial will start tomorrow at 11am before Mr Justice Michael MacGrath. It is expected to last two weeks.