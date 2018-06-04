A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in relation to a firearm seizure in Dublin over the weekend.

A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in relation to a firearm seizure in Dublin over the weekend.

Man (31) remanded in custody after being charged in relation to firearm seizure in Dublin

Paul Beatty appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court this morning after a revolver was recovered in the north-inner city area.

Two men were detained and a firearm was seized by detectives in an operation targeting organised crime and threats to life in the Dublin Region. This morning Det Gda Enda Gormley of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB), gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution before Dublin District Court.

Det Gda Gormley told the court that Paul Beatty, of Eugene Street, Dublin 8, was arrested yesterday at 5.33pm at Mountjoy Garda station. He was then charged in the presence of Sgt Joe Healy at 6.33pm. He was charged with possession of a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver and possession of five rounds of ammunition, under the Firearms Act, at Charlemont Parade, Ballybough on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Beatty made no reply when the charges were put to him. There was no application made for bail, and Mr Beatty was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court at 10.30am on Wednesday.

Gardai also made no objection to free legal aid which was granted by Judge Bernadette Owens. The accused did not address the court but signaled to his solicitor that he could not hear as gardai gave evidence in the brief hearing.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested in relation to the investigation has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Online Editors