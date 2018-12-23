Man (31) killed in early-morning road crash

The collision happened at Ballybrophy, Borris-in-Ossory, Co Laois at around 9.10am.

The 31-year-old man died when the car he was driving collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was brought to the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise.

The local coroner has been informed and a post-mortem is due to take place.

The road where the collision happened was closed for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators but has since reopened.

Gardai are urging anyone who might have travelled on the R435 Borris-in-Ossory to Rathdowney Road between 8.30am and 9.30am this morning, and to anyone who may have Dash Cam footage to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors