Man (30s) rushed to hospital after knife attack

A man was rushed to hospital after a knife attack in this early hours of this morning.

A man was rushed to hospital after a knife attack in this early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on Upper Main Street in Letterkenny, Co Donegal at around 3.30am.

A man (early 30s) was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital with knife wounds.

Gardai have said that he received medical attention but that his injures are not life-threatening.

A spokeswoman said that no arrests have yet been made and investigations are on-going.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors