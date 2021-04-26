Man (30s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Galway 

The road through Carna village is currently closed and local diversions are in place

A man has been killed after his car crashed into a wall this morning in Co Galway.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle collided with a wall in Carna village at 7am today.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and it is preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road through Carna village is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling through Carna between 6.30-7.30am this morning and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.