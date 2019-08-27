A man is in a serious condition after being shot in Co Louth.

Man (30s) in serious condition after shooting in Co Louth

The incident took place shortly before 3pm on Termonfeckin Road, near Clogherhead.

The victim is understood to be a male in his early 30s.

Gardai are at the scene.

Online Editors