Tuesday 27 August 2019

Man (30s) in serious condition after shooting in Co Louth

Gardaí are at the scene (stock photo)
Robin Schiller

A man is in a serious condition after being shot in Co Louth.

The incident took place shortly before 3pm on Termonfeckin Road, near Clogherhead.

The victim is understood to be a male in his early 30s.

Gardai are at the scene.

