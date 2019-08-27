-
Man (30s) in serious condition after shooting in Co Louth
Independent.ie
A man is in a serious condition after being shot in Co Louth.
The incident took place shortly before 3pm on Termonfeckin Road, near Clogherhead.
The victim is understood to be a male in his early 30s.
Gardai are at the scene.
Online Editors