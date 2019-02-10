Man (30s) in critical condition following alleged assault

A man in his 30s has been left in critical condition after sustaining head injuries following an alleged assault in Kerry.

A man in his 30s has been left in critical condition after sustaining head injuries following an alleged assault in Kerry.

The incident occurred at 2.20am on Sunday morning outside a local take away in The Square, Killorglin, Co Kerry.

It is understood one man in 30s received head injuries and was taken to University Hospital Kerry where his condition has remained critical.

It is believed the man worked and lived in a nearby village.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors