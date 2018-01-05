A post-mortem is to be carried out on the body of a man found dead in the toilets of a fast-food restaurant in Co Donegal on Friday.

A post-mortem is to be carried out on the body of a man found dead in the toilets of a fast-food restaurant in Co Donegal on Friday.

Man (30s) found dead in toilets of fast-food restaurant after buying food

The man's body was found by staff of the Four Lanterns yesterday afternoon at Port Road in Letterkenny at around 2.30pm.

He had earlier bought food in the restaurant before using the bathroom facilities. Staff called the emergency services and ambulance personnel rushed to the scene.

Medics tried to revive the man, who is in his 30s, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardai have sealed off the scene and are still continuing their investigation into the possible cause of the man's death.

Gardai have viewed CCTV footage as part of their investigation as well as interviewing staff about the man's last known movements. The man's remains are expected to be removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a full post-mortem will be carried out.

A Garda spokesman said that they are awaiting the results of the post-mortem to determine what direction their investigation will take.

Online Editors