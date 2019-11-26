Man (30s) dies following Tipperary collision between pedestrian and van
A MAN has died following a crash in Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.
The collision between a pedestrian and a van in the Coolkennedy area of Thurles, Co Tipperary at around 3am.
A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the collision, which occurred on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles.
"The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination. The driver of the van, the sole occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The road has since reopened.
Online Editors