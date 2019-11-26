Man (30s) dies following Tipperary collision between pedestrian and van

A MAN has died following a crash in Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

The collision between a pedestrian and a van in the Coolkennedy area of Thurles, Co Tipperary at around 3am.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "Gardaí and emergency services attended the collision, which occurred on the N62 between Horse and Jockey and Thurles.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination. The driver of the van, the sole occupant of the vehicle, is uninjured."

