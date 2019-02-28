Man (30s) dies following fatal road collision

A MAN in his 30s has died following a road traffic collision on the N4 overnight.

Gardai are investigating the collision, which occurred on the N4 close to Mullingar, Co. Westmeath shortly after midnight last night.

A pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 30s, was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car.

The man's body has been removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the car received minor injuries and was also treated in hospital.

The N4 has been closed outside Mullingar on the Longford side of J17 Mullingar West. Local diversions are in place.

The news comes after two men were killed in separate single vehicle road crashes this week.

In Sligo, gardai are investigating a crash that happened at approximately 9.45am on Tuesday on the Tubercurry Road.

A man in his 60s was fatally injured.

Meanwhile in Co Wicklow, A 19-year-old man - who was a front seat passenger - was killed and the driver of the car (18) was injured in a single vehicle crash on Monday.

Online Editors