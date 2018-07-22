Man (30s) dies following collision between motorbike and 4x4 vehicle

A man has died following a collision between his motorbike and a 4x4 vehicle this afternoon.

The crash happened on the R755 near Laragh, Co Wicklow today at around 12.30pm.

A man (30s) who was driving the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown.

The driver of the 4x4 vehicle was uninjured.

The stretch of road is currently closed due to an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

