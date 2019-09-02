A MAN in his 30s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Galway overnight.

A MAN in his 30s has died after a road traffic collision in Co Galway overnight.

Man (30s) dies following collision between car and van in Galway

Ambulance Services and local Fire Services attended the scene of the serious collision involving a car and a van at Carrownurlar, Milltown, Galway shortly after 1am this morning.

The driver of the car (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s who was the sole occupant of the van, was taken to Castlebar General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The scene is currently preserved and garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the crash site. The road remains closed and local traffic diversions remain in place.

AA Roadwatch are advising motorists that diversions are in place via Irishtown.

"Traffic towards Tuam is continuing through Dunmore to take the N83, which has a queue now at works outside the village as a result," a spokesperson said.

Gardaí in Tuam are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors