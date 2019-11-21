Man (30s) dies after car hits wall in Tipperary

One man has died and two others were injured after a road traffic accident in Tipperary.

The collision, which occurred on the N24 Clonmel-Waterford road at Kilsheelan around 3am, resulted in the driver sustaining multiple injuries.

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes.

It is understood the accident occurred when the 14 year old Volkswagen Polo car involved left the roadway and collided with a stone wall.

Tragically, despite desperate efforts to assist the driver (30s), he was pronounced dead shortly after he was rushed to South Tipperary General Hospital.

Two passengers in the vehicle were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The man and woman, both aged in their 20s, are understood to have suffered injuries which are described as non-life threatening.

The stretch of road involved has been closed to facilitate the work of emergency services.

Accident investigators will also conduct a detailed examination at the scene of the collision.

Gardaí believe the vehicle was travelling towards Carrick-on-Suir when the tragedy occurred.

Road conditions were described as very challenging in Tipperary and Cork overnight due to heavy rainfall and spot-flooding on many roads.

It remains unclear if spot-flooding may have been a factor in the tragedy.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information, or who may have been travelling in the area between 2.45am and 3.15am and who may have

dash-cam footage to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111.

Online Editors