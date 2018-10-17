A man has died after being struck by a truck this morning.

A man has died after being struck by a truck this morning.

Man (30s) dies after being struck by a truck

The collision happened on the North City Link Road close to the Assumption Road Junction in Cork at around 10am.

A male pedestrian (30s) was struck by a truck and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are urged to avoid the North City Link Road at Blackpool.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 4558260, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors