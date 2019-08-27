A man has died after being shot in Co Louth.

A man has died after being shot in Co Louth.

Man (30s) dead after shooting in Co Louth

The incident took place shortly before 3pm on Termonfeckin Road, near Clogherhead.

The victim is understood to be a male in his early 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier today.

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors