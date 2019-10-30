Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of arson following a fire at a garda station in Co Monaghan.

Man (30s) arrested on suspicion of arson following fire at Garda station

The blaze occurred at Emyvale Garda Station, close to the border of Northern Ireland in the early hours of Monday.

Two searches have taken place in the Emyvale area of Co Monaghan, and another in the Letterkenny area of Co Donegal.

The searches were carried out by detective and uniformed gardaí from both counties.

A garda spokesperson said that a male in his 30’s has been arrested in Co Donegal on suspicion of arson and is currently detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He will be interviewed by the investigation team from Co Monaghan.

“Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the hours of 3am and 5:30am to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to any motorists travelling in the area between 3am and 5:30am who may have dash-cam footage to contact Gardaí.”

The alarm was raised at 5.30am on Monday morning, with emergency services tasked to extinguished the blaze.

The building was closed at the time and no gardaí were inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors