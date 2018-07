Drugs worth more than €200,000 have been seized from a premises in Limerick as part of ongoing garda operation.

Man (30s) arrested in connection with €200k drugs seizure in Limerick

Henry Street gardai found the cannabis herb at the Murroe premises in a search at around 9pm on Saturday night.

Credit: Garda Press Office

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at Henry Street garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

