Man (30s) arrested in connection after €1.4 million cocaine seized by gardai

A MAN has been arrested after gardai seized €1.4 million worth of what is believed to be cocaine.

A MAN has been arrested after gardai seized €1.4 million worth of what is believed to be cocaine.

The substance was found today during a search of a vehicle in Co Louth.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardai have seized Cocaine with a street value of €1.4million in Drogheda.

"As part of an intelligence led operation under Operation Stratus, at approximately 12.35p.m. today local Gardai from Drogheda Garda Station intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

"Following a search of this vehicle, packages containing white powder which is believed to be cocaine (subject to analysis) was recovered. In total 20kgs of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million euros has been recovered.

"One male, in his thirties, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice ( Drug Trafficking ) Act 1996."

Online Editors