A man has been arrested after gardai seized more than €400,000 worth of cannabis plants.

Man (30s) arrested as gardai seize more than €400,000 worth of cannabis at grow house

Gardai attached to Milford Garda Station, supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, searched a house at Kerrykeel in Co Donegal after 12pm this afternoon.

They found a growing operation at the property and seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value of more than €400,000.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Milford Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

