GARDAI arrested a man in his 30s and seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine during a search yesterday evening.

Man (30s) arrested and €600k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped a car near Newlands Road, Dublin 22 after 6.30pm on Saturday.

The car was searched and approximately 9kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of in excess of €600,000 was discovered.

The man was arrested at the scene and is detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

