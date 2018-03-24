Man (30) due in court after €1.4m drug seizure

A man is due in court in connection with a major drug seizure in Dublin.

The man was arrested on Thursday, March 22 and will appear before the Criminal Court of Justice this afternoon.

A 26-year-old male was also arrested on Thursday. He appeared before court on Friday. The two were arrested as part of along of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau andathe Special Crime Task Force targeting serious and organised criminal activity in the Dublin region.

During the operation, gardai intercepted two cars in Ronanstown, Dublin at around 7.30pm on Thursday. A quantity of cocaine was recovered at the scene and the two men were arrested and detained under drug trafficking legislation at Ronanstown Garda Station.

Follow up search operations took place in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas resulting in the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia. During this operation controlled drugs with an estimated street value in excess of €1.4 million were seized.

