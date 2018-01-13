A man has passed away in hospital after he was rescued from the sea in Co Clare on Saturday afternoon.

A man has passed away in hospital after he was rescued from the sea in Co Clare on Saturday afternoon.

Man (30) dies after being swept off cliff rocks into sea 'while taking photographs'

The 30-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following the incident at Creeragh near Kilkee.

It is believed he was struck by a rogue wave while taking photographs at the base of a cliff off the Dunlicky coast road. Emergency services were alerted at around 3.30pm and a major search and rescue operation was mounted.

Gardaí and volunteers from the Kilkee unit of the Irish Coast Guard were dispatched to the scene while the Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to assist in the search. The helicopter crew soon located the casualty and winched him on board the aircraft and rushed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

However, the man - who is understood to be from Hungary originally but had been living in Galway - was later pronounced dead in hospital. Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Online Editors