Man (29) arrested in connection with death of man from suspected stab wounds in Limerick
Gardai investigating after a man's body was found with suspected stab wounds in a house in the village of Pallaskenry in Limerick this afternoon have arrested a 29-year-old man.
The man is being detained at Newcastlewest Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Gardai were called to the scene shortly before 5pm and discovered the body in a house in the village of Pallaskenry.
The man arrested is understood to be known to the victim.
The house has been sealed off for a technical examination.
The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and is due at the scene this evening.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Gardai in Newcastlewest on 061 393102, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Online Editors