A 27-year-old man received a number of head injuries as a result of a serious assault in Waterford on Saturday morning.

Man (27) in serious condition in hospital after suffering head injuries in assault

The incident occurred at the junction of John Street and The Manor at approximately 3am.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Waterford and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital.

His condition has been described as serious.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the assault, or anyone with information to any person who may have witnessed this assault, to come forward.

