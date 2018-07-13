Man (27) dies from injuries following serious assault

A man has died as a result of his injuries following a serious assault last weekend.

The assault happened at the junction of John Street and The Manor in Co Waterford at around 3am last Saturday.

The 27-year-old man suffered serious head injuries during the attack and was brought by ambulance to the University Hospital in Waterford, he was later transferred to Cork University Hospital.

Gardai confirmed that the man passed away today.

A man (25) was arrested on Sunday morning and held at Waterford Garda station, he was released without charge that same evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The investigation is ongoing and gardai are urging anyone with information and to any person who may have witnessed this assault to contact the Gardaí at Waterford 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

