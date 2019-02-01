Man (27) dies after car collides with a lorry

A YOUNG MAN has died after the car he was driving collided with a lorry on Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal traffic collision in Co Limerick.

"At approximately 10:10am a 27-year old man was seriously injured when his car collided with a lorry on the N21 near Templeglantine. He was attended to at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene short time later. It’s understood he was sole occupant of the car," a garda spokesman said.

"The driver of the lorry, a man in his 70s, was unharmed in the collision."

The body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be carried out. The local Coroner has been notified.

Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the vehicles and the crash site and local diversions remain in place on the route.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, they are particularly appealing to any motorist with dash-cam footage to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069-20650 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors