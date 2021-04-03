Man (26) who drowned while swimming in the sea at Dublin beach named locally

A young man who tragically drowned while swimming in the sea in Dublin on Friday has been named locally as Ali Seras Hejazi.

Mr Hejazi (26), a Saudi Arabian national living in Howth, got into difficulty while swimming in the sea off Whitewater Brook beach near the Baily lighthouse in Howth around 12.40pm on Friday.

The Howth Coast Guard Rescue Team and Howth RNLI lifeboat attended the scene and located Mr Hejazi before bringing him ashore.

Paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service, along with the Coast Guard Unit and RNLI treated him on the scene before Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 winched him aboard and transferred him to a waiting ambulance to take him to Beaumont Hospital where he died a short time later.

The Coast Guard have urged people to be careful in water over the weekend.

“We encourage people to take care near the water during this Easter weekend and to contact the Coast Guard at 999 or 112 if they think they see someone in trouble. Also if possible and safe to do so remain there until help has arrived.”

They day before Mr Hejazi’s tragic death the Coast Guard said recent call outs for search and rescue resources have seen a noted increase in requests to assist walkers cut off by the tide and people getting into difficulty while engaging in open water swimming.

They said with many people who live near the coast exercising on or alongside the water, they are requesting the public to be cautious when engaging in any coastal or water-based activity.

Despite the recent warm weather sea temperatures remain at their coldest at this time of year.

Irish Coast Guard, Head of Operations Gerard O’Flynn said: “The past year has seen an increase in activities such as open water swimming, and incidents relating to use of inflatable toys which are unsuitable for open water. Please always be mindful of your personal safety and always ensure that you have a means of communication should you get into difficulty.’

