Man (24) denied bail over probe into crash that left two men in ICU

A Dublin man has been refused bail after he was accused of failing to disclose information about the driver and location of his 4X4 car which allegedly chased and rammed a van leaving two men seriously injured.

Both are in an intensive care unit (ICU) following a collision on the N2 and a crash on the M3 Navan Road, in north Dublin, at about 6pm on Monday.

Jason Hennessy, 24, of Sheephill Avenue in Blanchardstown stared silently when gardai questioned him about who had been driving his Toyota Land Cruiser and where it was located after the incident, Dublin District Court heard this evening.

He was charged under the Road Traffic Act for failing to divulge that information to investigating officers.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda Conor Newman said Mr Hennessy was arrested on Tuesday morning at his home. He was the registered owner of the Toyota Land Cruiser which caused serious injuries to two men travelling in a white Nissan van, it was alleged.

Detective Garda Newman said the van passengers are undergoing treatment in an ICU and each was in a serious but stable condition.

One suffered a fractured pelvis and legs and a bleed on his brain. The second occupant of the van had extensive internal injuries as well as a fractured spine, the contested bail hearing was told.

Detective Garda Newman said it was alleged a Toyota Land Cruiser rammed a white van “causing it to spin around twice” onto the hard shoulder.

The van then drove onto the N3 on the wrong way pursued by the 4X4 which performed a u-turn over a glass verge.

It was alleged the 4X4 chased it “resulting in the van crashing into a wall” on what the detective described as one of the busiest roads in the country.

Mr Hennessy was arrested at his home the following morning at his home where gardai made a demand under the Road Traffic Act for him to divulge the identity of the driver and location of his Land Cruiser.

The court heard that Mr Hennessy “remained mute” and he was brought to Blanchardstown Garda station. It was alleged further requests were made from him

The damaged 4X4 was subsequently found in a farmyard barn covered in a blanket and efforts had been made to remove forensic evidence, it was alleged. The accused made no reply when charged with the offences which can carry a seven-year sentence.

Questioned by defence solicitor Michelle Finan, the detective agreed her client has not been charged with driving the 4X4.

When the demand was made for the information, Mr Hennessy said the accused “stayed silent staring at me”.

The solicitor argued that because her client was the owner of the vehicle allegedly involved it did not mean he had the information. Pleading for bail, she submitted that he would abide by stringent conditions.

Refusing bail, Judge King said the charges were serious and likely to be dealt with on indictment in a higher court.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are to be sought by gardai.

Mr Hennessy was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

He thanked the judge at the end of the hearing and greeted a family member in the public gallery, telling him "see ya (sic) soon" as he was escorted from the courtroom.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted Mr Hennessy was unemployed.