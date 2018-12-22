One man has died and two others were rushed to hospital following a collision last night.

Man (24) killed and two others rushed to hospital following road crash

The fatal crash happened at around 8pm last night at Boynabought in Kilmainhamwood, Kells, Co Meath.

A male passenger (24) in one of the cars was fatally injured.

The male drivers of both vehicles were brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, no other people were involved.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.

The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Gardaí in Navan are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to contact Navan Garda Station on 046-9036100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors