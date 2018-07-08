A 24-year-old man has died following a stabbing at pub in Limerick city on Saturday night.

Man (24) dies following stabbing at pub in Limerick city

The man suffered serious stab wounds at Sexton Street North shortly before midnight.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place today and the local coroner has been notified.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or have information to come forward.

Online Editors