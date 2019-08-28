Man (24) arrested over death of father-of-two Vincent Parsons

Gardai investigating the murder of a father-of-two have made an arrest.

A man aged 24 was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing after 34-year-old Vincent Parsons died on Sunday after being found with severe head injuries on Saturday night in Killinarden.

More than 50 officers have been deployed to investigate, and gardai have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who was in the nearby Killinarden Public House on Saturday night, to get in touch.

Speaking to reporters outside Tallaght Garda Station today, Chief Supt Ian Lackey said the 34-year-old welder from Clondalkin suffered horrific injuries after being attacked near a pub in Tallaght last Saturday night.

His injuries were so severe that gardai took him to hospital themselves instead of waiting for an ambulance, Supt Lackey said.

While gardai are still awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, it is clear that he suffered severe head injuries, he said.

"The initial findings indicate he met with a very violent death,” Supt Lackey said.

“A lot of people have come forward to date,” he said of the witnesses gardai have interviewed.

“There is no indication of weapons being used. We believe at least two people were involved,” he added.

PA Media