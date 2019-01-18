Man (23) killed and friend shot in gangland attack outside gym

A 23-year-old man was shot dead and his friend seriously injured as they left a gym last night.

The dead man was named locally as Zach Parker, a professional barber.

The two men were ambushed as they left the gym at Applewood Close in Swords, north Dublin at about 7.30pm.

Shots were fired as they sat in a sports utility vehicle outside the gym. Mr Parker was shot in the head and chest and died at the scene.

His friend - a man in his mid-twenties - suffered serious injuries to his arm and chest.

The shooting, the latest in a series of gangland killings, came on the orders of a criminal gang.

Senior sources say that the attack is linked to a local drugs dispute.

Last April, Mr Parker appeared before Swords District Court and pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine worth €2,950, as well as to having the drug for sale or supply at the Malahide Roundabout in February 2017.

At this early stage of the murder investigation, it's understood one line of inquiry gardaí are looking at is that the deceased man owed money for drugs to a local criminal gang.

One local resident who lives near the gym described the situation as "crazy", adding: "I can't believe something like this happened."

Another local resident, Martin White, was standing at his door when he heard the shots go off.

"I was just talking to a friend of mine on the phone standing at the door and I heard four gunshots going off," he said.

"The guy I was talking to on the phone said, 'Are you sure its not fireworks?' and I said no because I knew from the intermittent sounds. After about five minutes, the fire brigade arrived and then the ambulance.

"I'm really shocked because the gym is very busy but the area is nice."

Another local resident, who has lived in the area for the past two years and asked not to be named, said it was unusual to hear of this kind of activity in the area.

"This happened outside a well-known gym with people from every walk of life going to it," he said.

"You'd think it was a one-off and you'd hope it would be a one-off when the area doesn't have a history or record for guns and that.

"You would get your Saturday night trouble like you do anywhere but nothing like this and people losing their life."

When Mr Parker appeared before Swords District Court last year, his defence lawyer Annette Kealy said the defendant had turned to drugs as a coping mechanism after his grandmother became terminally ill.

"He cared for her and relied on her. He began to take drugs as a coping mechanism and got into a drug habit," said Ms Kealy.

She said the defendant, who had worked as a barber, lost his job as a result of his arrest on the drugs charge.

"He is regretful and now free of drugs," she said, adding that he had €1,000 in court as a charitable contribution.

"He is fundamentally a person of good character and was going through a bad patch."

Judge Dermot Dempsey ordered Parker to complete 240 hours of community service in lieu of three months in prison, and that €1,000 be paid to the Merchants Quay Project.

