A man has been arrested following the seizure of €20,000 worth of drugs by gardai.

Man (23) arrested in connection with seizure of €20k worth of drugs

Gardai and Revenue Customs Officers - including the Customs Dog Unit - searched a house in the Newbawn area of Wexford on Friday.

During the search they found a package which contained cannabis herb, methamphetemine and ecstasy (pending analysis) with an estimated value of €20,000.

A 23 year old man were arrested at the scene by gardaí.

He was detained at New Ross Garda Station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 as amended.

He was later released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are continuing.

Online Editors