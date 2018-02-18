Man (21) continues to fight for life after serious assault
A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a serious assault in Limerick yesterday.
The incident occurred on Maiden Street, Newcastle West at around 5pm.
The 21-year-old victim was rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he remains in a critical condition.
A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Newcastle West Garda Station.
Gardaí are appealing to contact them at the incident room of Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 1111, or any Garda Station.
