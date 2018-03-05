Man (20s) rushed to hospital after being shot in Dublin's north inner city
A man in his 20s has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Dublin’s north-inner city of tonight.
The shooting occurred shortly before 10.40pm in Sheriff Street, Dublin 1.
The victim, who is originally from the area and lives close to the scene of the incident, was struck at least once.
Uniformed Gardai as well as members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) responded and initially treated the injured man at the scene.
Sources have described the man’s injuries as non-life threatening and Gardai from Store Street are investigating.
More to follow...
Online Editors