A man in his 20s who presented himself to gardaí in relation to a fatal road crash in Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning has been released without charge.

Man (20s) released without charge after early morning crash leaves two dead

A file will be prepared for the DPP.

Two young people - a man and a woman, both aged in their 20s - were killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a wall of a business premises.

Their bodies have been removed to Sligo General Hospital, where a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow.

Two other men, aged mid 20s, suffered serious injuries and were removed to Sligo General Hospital.

A second woman was also critically injured. She has been transferred to Beaumont hospital in Dublin this evening.

It is understood that the group were travelling to the Fermanagh border when the incident occurred.

Weather conditions may have been difficult for the driver due to heavy rain overnight.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene of the crash and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

