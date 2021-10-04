Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene of a fatal road crash on the Ballyfermot Road in Dublin overnight (Photo: Damien Storan)

A man in his early 20s has been killed after the car he was a passenger in hit a pole in Dublin late last night.

A woman in her early 20s who was also a passenger in the car, which crashed on Sarsfield Road in Ballyfermot, was injured.

The crash happened at 10.30pm, and when the emergency services arrived the driver of the car could not be located.

He was later arrested by gardai and taken to Clondalkin garda station for questioning.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision with the emergency services.

“The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10.35pm, which resulted in a male passenger in his 20s receiving serious injuries. The man was taken to St James’s Hospital where he later passed away. A post-mortem will take place in due course,” said a garda statement.

It is understood the man who died is from the Palmerstown area.

“A second passenger from the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, was also taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” said the garda statement.

The road was closed overnight to allow for the scene to be examined by Forensic Collision Investigators but re-opened this morning.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.