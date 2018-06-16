Man (20s) dies following suspected hit-and-run in Longford
A man in his 20s has died following a suspected hit-and-run in Longford.
The man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes at around 11.45pm last night.
The vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtownforbes.
The man was treated at the scene by a paramedic and taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar by ambulance but was pronounced dead in the hospital.
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have preserved the scene for examination. The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours and traffic diversions are in place.
Gardai are appealing for information from the public, and are appealing to the driver of the vehicle to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The investigation is ongoing.
Online Editors