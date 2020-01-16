Man (20s) dies after stabbing at house party in Cork

A MAN in his 20s has died after a stabbing incident at a house party in Cork.

Gardaí are expected to launch a murder investigation after the fatal attack which occurred at a house party on the south side of Cork city shortly after 8pm.

Paramedics and gardaí were called to an address off the Bandon Road after reports that a man had been seriously injured.

A man, in his early 20s, was found lying in a pool of blood with critical injuries a short distance from the address.

He was immediately rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The young man was treated for a suspected stab wound to his neck and acute blood loss.

Despite desperate efforts by doctors to stabilise his condition, he died shortly after being admitted.

The young man is believed to be from Cork.

A full post mortem examination will be conducted at CUH by the State Pathologist on Friday.

Gardaí will now await the detailed results of the post mortem examination but a murder investigation is expected to be launched.

The scene was sealed off as uniformed officers spoke to people attending the social gathering to determine the precise circumstances in which the man sustained the fatal injuries.

Gardaí also commenced door to door inquiries in the area to determine if anyone had seen or heard anything suspicious over the course of Thursday evening.

It is understood a number of people were at the social gathering after which the confrontation occurred.

Several of those present were students attending colleges in Cork.

Initial reports indicated the deceased may have attempted to stop a number of uninvited men from gaining access to the party when he sustained the fatal injury.

He staggered from the property in a bid to get help but collapsed from his injuries as friends rushed to his aid.

Gardaí were searching for the weapon, believed to be a knife, used in the fatal incident.

A number of people attending the party have been able to offer gardaí a detailed description of the other young man involved in the confrontation.

CCTV security camera footage from a number of shops and fast food outlets in the area - which is popular with students and young people - is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.

They have appealed for any witnesses to contact Bridewell Station on 021- 4943330.

