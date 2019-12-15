Man (20s) dies after single vehicle accident in Cork

A YOUNG man has died after a single vehicle accident in Cork.

The accident occurred around 5.30am this morning in the Dublin Pike area on the northern outskirts of Cork city.

Emergency services were called to the accident scene which was just a short distance from the Ballinahina Dairies site after being alerted by a passerby.

The young man, who is in his 20s and from Cork, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle.

Gardaí closed the section of road involved pending an examination by accident scene investigators.

His remains will be removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a full post mortem examination.

Gardaí stressed that his identity will not be confirmed until all relatives have been informed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or who may have seen the vehicle involved in the time before the incident is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí will prepare a file for the Cork Coroner.

Online Editors