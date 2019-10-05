Man (20s) dies after road crash in Kilkenny

A man in his 20s is dead after the car he was driving appeared to hit a wall in Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning.

The accident occurred at around 1am at Knockwilliam, Ballyhale.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger (30s) was rushed to University Hospital Waterford where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

"From initial enquiries at the scene it’s understood the car left the road and struck a wall. No other persons were involved," a garda spokesman said.

"The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station 056-7754150.

