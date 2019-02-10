A YOUNG man has died after being recovered from the sea off the Donegal coast.

A YOUNG man has died after being recovered from the sea off the Donegal coast.

Man (20s) dies after being rescued from the sea off the Donegal coast

The man, aged in his mid-20s, was found in the Ballyshannon Estuary in Co Donegal and was rushed to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was spotted by a passer-by after midday and the emergency services were notified by the Malin Head Coastguard station who co-ordinated the rescue.

Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter along with Gardai and members of the Bundoran Lifeboat crew rushed to the scene and began a search.

After an intensive search of the area took place and the man was spotted a short time later.

Weather conditions during the search were very challenging with heavy rain and gusting winds.

Online Editors