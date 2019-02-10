Man (20s) dies after being rescued from the sea off the Donegal coast
A YOUNG man has died after being recovered from the sea off the Donegal coast.
The man, aged in his mid-20s, was found in the Ballyshannon Estuary in Co Donegal and was rushed to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The man was spotted by a passer-by after midday and the emergency services were notified by the Malin Head Coastguard station who co-ordinated the rescue.
Members of the Rescue 118 helicopter along with Gardai and members of the Bundoran Lifeboat crew rushed to the scene and began a search.
After an intensive search of the area took place and the man was spotted a short time later.
Weather conditions during the search were very challenging with heavy rain and gusting winds.
Online Editors