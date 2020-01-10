Man (20s) charged over alleged assault in Drogheda

A man in his 20s will appear in court this morning in connection with an alleged assault in Drogheda, Co Louth.

An investigation was launched after a man in his 50s was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a residence at Knockbrack Downs around 9.30pm last night.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is described as non-life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved pending a full technical examination.

A man (20s) was arrested at the scene and was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, where he was later charged.

He is due before Drogheda District Court later this morning.

Online Editors