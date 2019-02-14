Man (20s) arrested in relation to fatal assault outside takeaway

Gardai investigating a fatal assault in Co Kerry have arrested a man in his 20s.

The incident occurred at 2.20am last Sunday morning outside a local takeaway in The Square, Killorglin, Co Kerry.

A 32-year-old man, named locally as Stephen O'Connor, died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he had been on a life support machine since being transferred from University Hospital Kerry (UHK) on Sunday.

Gardai have confirmed that a man in was arrested this morning in relation to the incident.

"A male in his 20s was arrested in Co Kerry this morning (14/02/19) and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Killarney Garda Station," a garda spokesperson said.

"The post-mortem examination has been completed and details are not being released for operational reasons. The family of the deceased are asking for privacy at this time."

Earlier in the week, tributes were paid to Mr O'Connor, who is understood to have donated his organs so other lives may be saved.

"As a councillor to see something like this, young people should just be cautious when having a drink because this is how serious something can become," Councillor Damien Quigg previously told Independent.ie.

"My thoughts are really with the family at this time and it is such a tragic thing to happen in this town."

