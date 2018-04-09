Man (20s) arrested in connection with road crash that claimed the life of teenage boy

Adam Case (16) died in a single-vehicle incident that happened on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan road in Co Tipperary on August 1 2017 at around 3.45pm.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that a man (20s) was arrested in connection with the crash on March 21.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.