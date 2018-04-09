News Irish News

Monday 9 April 2018

Man (20s) arrested in connection with road crash that claimed the life of teenage boy

Adam Case died in a road crash on August 1 2017
A man has been arrested in connection with a road crash which claimed the life of a teenage boy.

Adam Case (16) died in a single-vehicle incident that happened on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan road in Co Tipperary on August 1 2017 at around 3.45pm.

Gardai confirmed to Independent.ie that a man (20s) was arrested in connection with the crash on March 21.

He has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It is understood that the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Adam, who was a rear-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

