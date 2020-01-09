Man (20s) arrested following investigation into 'gun video' on social media

The video clip was brought to the attention of gardai who believed it had been filmed outside a Kerry town.

After an investigating, a man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday and brought to Killarney Garda Station for questioning.

He was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Under its terms, he could be questioned for an initial period of 24 which can then be extended.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí seized a shotgun.

This weapon will now be sent for specialist ballistic tests by garda experts in Dublin.

The young man has since been charged at Killarney Garda Station.

He will appear before Kerry District Court at a later date.

The video clip is believed to have been recorded in December.

Online Editors