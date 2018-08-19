A man in his 20s has presented himself to gardaí in relation to a fatal road crash in Co Donegal in the early hours of this morning.

Man (20s) arrested following fatal crash which left two dead and three others seriously injured

The incident occurred at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25am this morning.

Two young people - man and a woman, both aged in their 20s - were killed after the car in which they were travelling crashed into a wall of a business premises.

Their bodies have been removed to Sligo General Hospital.

Other people who were travelling in the car were injured and another woman, also aged in her 20s, is in critical condition.

Two other men, aged mid 20s, suffered serious injuries and were removed to Sligo General Hospital.

It is understood that the group were travelling to the Fermanagh border when the incident occurred.

The man who presented himself at Ballyshannon station was arrested and investigations are ongoing.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene of the crash and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local diversions are in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors